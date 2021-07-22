Sarpatta Parambarai starring Arya is finally out on Amazon Prime Video for the audience to enjoy. The sports drama has impressed the netizens to a great extent as they are loving Arya's performance in the film. Many fans of the actor took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the film.

Check Out The Tweets Below:

#SarpattaParambarai - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @beemji is back with a bang. His best work since #Madras. The Old Madras culture, adrenaline-rushing boxing scenes, and characters with several shades make this a memorable flick. @arya_offl has given his heart&soul for Kabilan, a vulnerable boxer — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) July 21, 2021

Another Praising Tweet

A Goosebump-Filled Experience

Dancing Rose Fan Clubs In The Making

Unreal Performance

"Odamba lesaaki apde pattampoochi maari parakanum ring la.. Aana kolavi maari kotnum.. Momdhali sondhu.. Purdhaa?" Pasupathy teaching Muhammad Ali's iconic 'Float like a butterfly, Sting like a Bee' as a boxing tactic was total goosebumps. Unreal performer! #SarpattaParambarai pic.twitter.com/s8Ui9k61Ie — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) July 22, 2021

Another Appreciation Tweet

#SarpattaParambarai great effort by whole team. @arya_offl sir's best performance after Naan kadavul. Pasupathi sir, John Vijay sir, dancing rose characters are highly notable. Dir Ranjith sir's hardwork is evident. Camera work & Art Dir work top notch. Another hit in Amazon. — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) July 22, 2021

Appreciation For The Cast

I have a soft spot for films that utilize the actor in Pasupathy well, WHAT A FREAKING TALENTED ACTOR, FFS THE MAN'S A STAR 👏👏👏 Rangan Vaathiyar 🙏🙏 #SarpattaParambarai #Sarpatta pic.twitter.com/sRa8Wdxu3O — Lost Soul (@SoulaceV) July 22, 2021

