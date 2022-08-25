Shankar Shanmugham would be helming two major projects – RC15 and Indian 2. The filmmaker shared a tweet and mentioned that he would be shooting Ram Charan and Kamal Haasan’s films simultaneously and would begin the next schedule of RC15 from September first week. Indian 2: Makers Drop New Poster of Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan from Shankar Shanmugham’s Film.

Shankar Shanmugham On RC15 And Indian 2

Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official. pic.twitter.com/20yYQGxIgE — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) August 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)