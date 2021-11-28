Nivin Pauly’s fans are in for a treat today! The Malayalam actor has announced the title of his next film with a poster. His upcoming project has been titled as Shekhara Varma Rajavu and it would be helmed by Ishq fame director Anuraj Radhamani Manohar. The poster features a sketch of the pawn in a chess game but with a crown to it as a twist. We wonder what is in store for the audience. The film is written by S Ranjith and will be produced under the banner of Pauly Jr Pictures.

Title Poster Of Nivin Pauly’s Next Malayalam Film

