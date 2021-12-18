Makers of Shyam Singha Roy has unveiled another lovely song from the upcoming movie. The track titled as 'Pranavalaya' is a beautiful classical song, which sees Sai Pallavi dancing with her graceful moves and it's just perfect. The melody is crooned by Anurag Kulkarni and lyrics are penned by Sirivennela Seetharama Sastry.

Watch The Lyrical Video Below:

