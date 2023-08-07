Skanda: The Attacker is the upcoming movie starring Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela in the leading roles. The makers had recently released the first single “Nee Chuttu Chuttu” and looks like Sreeleela ‘can’t seem to stop’. The actress shared a video on Instagram showing of her cool dance moves as she grooved to this vibrant track. Sreeleela, dressed up in black full-sleeved t-shirt and black jeans, captioned the Insta post as, “Vibing to #NeeChuttuChuttu and I can’t seem to stop”. Skanda Song 'Nee Chuttu Chuttu': Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela's Sexy Dance Moves Are Highlight of This Peppy Track (Watch Lyrical Video).

Sreeleela Dancing On ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sreeleela (@sreeleela14)

Watch Lyrical Video Of ‘Nee Chuttu Chuttu’ Song Below:

