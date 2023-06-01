Actor Nani took to Twitter and shared the news about filmmaker Srikanth Odela’s marriage. Known to direct the movie Dasara, in which Nani played the lead role, Srikanth tied the knot on May 31 in Godavarikhani. Nani has shared pic of the newly married couple along with a heartfelt note. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to Get Engaged on June 9 – Reports.

Srikanth Odela And His Bride

Mana @odela_srikanth pelli chesukunnadu :) Send all your love and blessings ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZixLIXdkid — Nani (@NameisNani) May 31, 2023

