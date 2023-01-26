SS Rajamouli's "Naatu Naatu" from RRR created history as it earned an Oscar nomination in the Best Original Song category. Now today, the filmmaker took to Twitter and reacted to RRR's achievement and penned an emotional note for "Naatu Naatu" composer, MM Keeravaani. "If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma," Rajamouli wrote. Oscars 2023 Nominations: RRR Song ‘Naatu Naatu’ Gets Nominated For Original Song At The 95th Academy Awards.

SS Rajamouli with MM Keeravaani:

Like many of your fans feel, this recognition indeed was long over due. But, as you say the universe has a strange way of rewarding one's efforts. If I can talk back to universe, I would say Konchem gap ivvamma. okati poorthigaa enjoy chesaaka inkoti ivvu. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/JSNnivpRNq — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 26, 2023

