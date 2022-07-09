Here's a good news for all Mahesh Babu fans, as there's a new update on the superstar's upcoming film SSMB28. As today, the makers dropped a video announcing that the yet-to-be titled movie will release in theatres during summer 2023. Helmed by Trivikram, the flick will also go on floors this August. SSMB28: Thaman S Shares a Picture With Trivikram Srinivas, Hints He’s Getting Started on Music for the Film.

Watch Video:

