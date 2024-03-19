SS Rajamouli earlier announced his next film SSMB29, with Mahesh Babu, and since then, fans have been waiting for updates about the film. Now, the director has finally shared that the writing is completed, and the film is in the pre-production process. The RRR director went on to reveal, 'Only the protagonist of the film is locked, his name is @urstrulymahesh. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome.' Mahesh Babu Spills Beans About His Upcoming Film With RRR Director SS Rajamouli.

SS Rajamouli Talks About His Next Film With Mahesh Babu:

"We completed the writing & it is in the pre-production process. Only the protagonist of the film is locked, his name is @urstrulyMahesh. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully we finish the film a little faster & during the release I will bring… pic.twitter.com/YRE4kpFhoE — Team Mahesh Babu (@MBofficialTeam) March 19, 2024

