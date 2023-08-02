Ernakulam RTO has issued a notice to actor Suraj Venjaramoodu for negligent driving. The notice was issued after Venjaramoodu's car collided with an oncoming motorcycle on July 28 in Kerala. The person on the motorcycle suffered leg injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. Reportedly, Kerala Motor Vehicles Department has asked the actor to explain his actions. Also, if the explanation is found to be unsatisfactory, the MVD could take further action. Nitin Chandrakant Desai Dies by Suicide: Twitterati Mourns Death of Renowned Art Director and Production Designer.

Suraj Venjaramoodu Issued Notice for Negligent Driving:

