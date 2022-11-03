Jai Bhim, starring Suriya with Lijomol Jose and Manikandan in key roles, had premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 2, 2021. As the film completed a year of its release, the actress shared a few stills on Twitter from the Tamil legal-drama and mentioned in her tweet, “It’s been a year!!! Forever grateful Jaibhim!!!” Jai Bhim Movie Review: Suriya Puts His Best Foot Forward in This Powerful and Increasingly Relevant Legal Drama.

One Year Of Jai Bhim

It’s been a year!!! Forever grateful ❤️ Jaibhim!!! pic.twitter.com/8ynA6vTqY3 — Lijomol Jose (@jose_lijomol) November 2, 2022

