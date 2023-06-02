Nikhil Siddhartha has finally announced his 20th film. Titled Swayambhu, the movie will see him in a fierce avatar as seen in the first look. The video released shows the actor all set for a battle, riding a horse and is ready to throw a javelin. The film is helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Swayambhu: Nikhil Siddhartha Stars in This First Look Poster Unveiled by Vamsi Shekar for His Birthday (View Pic).

Swayambhu Motion Poster:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_nikhil)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)