Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Sharma welcomed a baby boy on February 21. Taking to Instagram, the Telugu actor’s wife shared some adorable pictures from their son’s cradle ceremony. The parents and the infant are elegantly dressed in traditional attire, adding a touch of cultural significance to the special occasion. While celebrating this joyous milestone, the couple has opted not to disclose their child's name or reveal his face. Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma Blessed With Baby Boy; Actor Kisses the Newborn In Viral Photo.

Nikhil Siddhartha And Pallavi Varma’s Son

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavi Varma (@pallavi.varma)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)