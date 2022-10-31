Syed Ashraf was known for his works in the Kannada television industry. The actor and director, aged 42, died on October 31. As per reports, he suffered a heart attack. Jitu Shastri Dies; Actor Was Known for His Roles in Black Friday, Charas Among Others.

