Tamannaah Bhatia’s much-awaited supernatural thriller Odela 2 is set to make history with a grand teaser launch at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on February 22. Written by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja, the film serves as a sequel to Odela Railway Station. Odela 2 features an ensemble cast, including Tamannaah in the leading role, alongside Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha. The teaser’s unveiling in the divine setting of the Maha Kumbh Mela marks a first-of-its-kind promotional event. While the official release date is yet to be announced, the teaser launch is expected to set the stage for an enthralling cinematic experience. Odela 2: Tamannaah Bhatia Treats Fans With Her Exciting First Look As Shiva Shakthi on Maha Shivaratri.

‘Odela 2’ Teaser Launch Update

For the first time ever, a teaser launch at the Maha Khumb Mela 💥 With the blessings of Shiva and Shakti, #Odela2 Teaser will be launched at the divine atmosphere of the Maha Khumb Mela in Prayagraj ✨🔱#Odela2Teaser out on February 22nd ❤‍🔥 Soon in cinemas nationwide.… pic.twitter.com/Yda1hyYoHk — 𝐕𝐚𝐦𝐬𝐢𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐤𝐚𝐫 (@UrsVamsiShekar) February 19, 2025

