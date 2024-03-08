On the occasion of Maha Shivaratri, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her first look from Odela 2, a sequel to Odela Railway Station. In the photo, Tamannaah as Shiva Shakthi is dressed in maroon and orange clothes, walking with a damru in one hand and a stick in the other. The actress wrote in the caption, 'I am glad to be revealing the first look on this auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri... Har Har Mahadev! Happy Maha Shivaratri.' Tamannaah Bhatia’s Heartfelt Thanks to Fans As She Completes 19 Years in Film Industry.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares first look as Shiva Shakthi from Odela 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

