Veteran director Tatineni Rama Rao, who was suffering from health problems has passed away. He breathed his last at midnight in Chennai. Tatineni Ramarao was 84. Many industry wallahs condoled the sad demise of the ac artist. Anupam Kher also mourned the loss.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of veteran filmmaker & a dear friend Shri #TRamaRao ji. I had the privilege of working with him in #AakhriRaasta and #Sansaar!! He was compassionate, commanding & had a great sense of humour. My condolences to his family! Om Shanti! 🙏♿️ pic.twitter.com/k66KwN8ymT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) April 20, 2022

