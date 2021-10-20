Ajith Kumar has fans worldwide and they wait to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Well, all his fans are swelling with pride after seeing his pictures with BSF soldiers. The actor was spotted at the India – Pakistan border at Wagah. He was also seen holding the National Flag as he posed with the jawans. Besides clicking pictures with the soldiers, he was also seen posing for selfie with fans around.

Thala Ajith At Wagah Border

Moment With Fans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)