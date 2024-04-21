Get ready, Thalaivar fans! Tomorrow brings a major update from director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thalaivar 171, starring Rajinikanth. Kanagaraj sparked excitement among fans last month when he announced that the title reveal for the film would happen on April 22. Now, a day before the grand reveal, Lokesh took to his social media to drop another new update from the Rajinikanth starrer. Sharing a new poster on his Instagram handle, Lokesh Kanaraj wrote, "D.I.S.C.O tomorrow from 6 pm" Similar to the earlier poster, the new reveal also had a hand holding a chain of watches. Thalaivar 171: Lokesh Kanagaraj Announces Teaser & Title Release Date for Rajinikanth Starrer As He Drops New Poster (See Pic).

Check Out Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lokesh Kanagaraj (@lokesh.kanagaraj)

