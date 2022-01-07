Thaman S has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Indian music composer took to social media and released a statement that reads he has been diagnosed with the virus and has mild symptoms. His note also mentioned that he has home quarantined himself. Thaman also urged people who came in contact with him to get tested asap.

Thaman S Diagnosed With COVID-19:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)