Thankamani, based on true events that transpired in Thankamany in October 1986, stars Dileep in the leading role. This crime thriller marks his 148th film, and audiences are eagerly awaiting its release. According to the latest reports, Thankamani is scheduled to hit theatres on March 8. Earlier, there were speculations circulating that the makers were considering a release date of February 29. However, an official confirmation regarding the film’s release date is still pending. Thankamani: Petition Filed in Kerala HC Seeking Removal of Rape Scenes From Dileep Film, Calling Them ‘Pure Creation of Imagination’.

Thankamani Release Date

