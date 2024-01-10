Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently shooting for Venkat Prabhu's next The Greatest of All Time, was spotted on January 10 in a new avatar. Thalapathy Vijay arrived on the sets of the film in Chennai and was seen sporting a new look for the film leaving fans curious and excited. The actor was spotted sporting a clean-shaven look, leaving everyone amazed as the actor hasn't appeared in a film without a moustache or beard for years. Sporting his new appearance, Thalapathy Vijay exuded joy as he interacted with fans on the film set in Chennai. The actor even took a cheerful selfie with the enthusiastic crowd. The film also features Prashanth, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu, among others. The Greatest of All Time is produced by AGS Entertainment. The Greatest of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay-Venkat Prabhu’s Film Promises Action-Packed Drama; Makers Unveil Second Look Poster on New Year’s Day (View Pic).

Check Out Thalapathy Vijay’s New Look From the Sets of GOAT:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)