After unveiling the first look poster and title of Thalapathy 68 on December 31, 2023, the makers delighted fans once again by sharing the second look poster on New Year’s Day. Directed by Venkat Prabhu and titled The Greatest of All Time, the film will showcase Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role. The new poster exudes action-packed vibes as it features the actor's characters going all guns blazing, riding together on a bike with swag and intensity. Thalapathy 68 is The Greatest Of All Time: Thalapathy Vijay Rocks Dual Avatar in Venkat Prabhu's Upcoming Film, Check First Look Poster Here.

Thalapathy 68 Second Look

