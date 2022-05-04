Trisha Krishnan is all set to star in the revenge drama titled The Road. The actress has shared her first look from the film on the occasion of her birthday. She can be seen dressed in a simple outfit and standing alongside a vehicle on NH 44. The poster of the film comes with the tagline that reads ‘Revenge in 462 kms’. Trisha Krishnan Birthday: 5 Best Performances By The South Beauty That Left Audiences Impressed.

Trisha Krishnan in The Road

