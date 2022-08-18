Early reviews of Thiruchitrambalam by the audiences are out! Starring Dhanush as the lead with Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Bharathiraja and Prakash Raj in key roles, the Tamil film releases in theatres today (August 18). Touted to be a musical family drama, the movie has received positive reviews on Twitter. Netizens have given a thumbs up to Dhanush's performance and his chemistry with the actresses. Check it out. Thiruchitrambalam Trailer: Dhanush, Prakash Raj’s Film Feels like a Promising Comedy Drama (Watch Video).

Best From 'DnA'

#Thiruchitrambalam Review: The Song #MeghamKarukatha Was Already In Repeated Listenings but the way they have shot the video song is just 🤩 The song Will remind you of films like La La Land 😇 One of the best from #DnA Combo 🎉#ThiruchitrambalamReview #ThiruchitrambalamFDFS — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) August 18, 2022

'Finest'

This one is one of the finest movies of dhanush well crafted and well executed. Must watch family entertaining movie.#Thiruchitrambalam#ThiruchitrambalamReview — SHELBY 🚬 (@Nawaz_K2) August 18, 2022

'Entertainer'

#Thiruchitrambalam interval - Ages since we had such a feel good entertainer from @dhanushkraja . Nithya menen - What an actress! The chemistry between them is so beautiful . And @RaashiiKhanna_ - Beautiful role . Enjoyed every bit of it so far ! — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) August 18, 2022

'Crisp Editing'

I must say about it that Sambavam from team #thiruchitrambalam ... Crisp editing, good songs & BGM 😍 #ThiruchitrambalamReview#Thiruchitrambalam — Aman Rajput (@AmanRajput56) August 18, 2022

'Blockbuster'

Really a big block buster loading vere level performance from dhanush bgm was masisve#Thiruchitrambalam#ThiruchitrambalamReview — Tarak (@Tarak_cult07) August 18, 2022

