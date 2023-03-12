Bollywood actress-turned-politician Nagma Morarji lost nearly Rs 99,998 to cyber fraudsters in a KYC fraud. Reportedly, Nagma clicked on a spam link that she received on her phone as a text message. "A case has been registered under Mumbai’s Bandra Police Station under sections 420,419,66c & 66D of IPC against an unknown person," said Mumbai Police. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Businessman Ends Up With Only Rs 1000 in Bank Account After Fraudsters Dupe Him of Rs 28 Lakh During 30-Minute SIM Outage.

Actress-Politician Nagma Duped:

Maharashtra | Actress and Congress leader Nagma duped by a KYC Cyber fraud gang for Rs 99,998. Case registered under Mumbai’s Bandra Police Station under sections 420,419,66c & 66D of IPC against an unknown person: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2023

