Tiger Nageswara Rao, starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in the lead role, hit theaters on October 20. Reviews for Ravi Teja's action thriller received mixed reactions among critics and viewers. The movie became available on OTT platforms just a few days after its theatrical release. Directed by Vamsee and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, the film, despite its star-studded cast and intriguing 1970s storyline, garnered a mixed reaction from the audience at the box office. Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer Launch: Ravi Teja, Anupam Kher Flaunt Their Radiant Smiles As They Pose Together for Paps (Watch Video).

Where Can You Watch Tiger Nageswara Rao On OTT?

Tiger Nageswara Rao will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video starting November 17.

Check Out Tiger Nageswara Rao Trailer:

