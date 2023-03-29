Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Pan India film Tiger Nageswara Rao now has a release date. Helmed by Vamsee, the movie is all set to arrive in theatres on October 20. Nupur Sanon and Gayathri Bharadwaj are playing female leads in TNR. Pyaar Lona Paagal: Ravi Teja Lends His Voice to Ravanasura’s Second Song and It's Massy and Entertaining (Watch Video).

Tiger Nageswara Rao This October:

This year it's going to be extra special for us all 😊#TigerNageswaraRao’s HUNT begins on October 20th :))) pic.twitter.com/vCOXJdiZ9k — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) March 29, 2023

