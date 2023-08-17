The official teaser of Ravi Teja's next Tiger Nageswara Rao is out! Going by the sneak-peek of the film, the plot revolves around the story of real-life robber of Stuartpuram who is known for his ingenious ways of evading the police and prison. The flick is set in the 1970s and also stars Nupur Sanon, Gayatri Bharadwaj, Anupam Kher among others in key roles. Tiger Nageswara Rao releases in theatres on October 20. Tiger Nageswara Rao: Ravi Teja Starrer Not Getting Postponed, Film To Hit Theatres on October 20, Confirms Producer Abhishek Agarwal (Read Statement).

Watch Tiger Nageswara Rao Teaser:

