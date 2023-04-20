Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas met his cine icon Chiyaan Vikram and the actor shared pics with the PS2 star on Instagram and penned a long heartfelt post dedicating the actor. His post read "A moment of pure, uncontainable fandom! I had the incredible opportunity to meet the maestro himself - Vikram sir. How do I describe what he has been to me, growing up." Tovino Thomas Shares Fab Moments From His Family Trip to Botswana and Gives Us Major Travel Goals! (View Pics & Videos).

Tovino Thomas' Fan Boy Moment With Chiyaan Vikram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tovino⚡️Thomas (@tovinothomas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)