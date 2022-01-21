Tovino Thomas is celebrating his 33rd birthday on January 21. The handsome hunk is known for his works in the Malayalam film industry. Fans of the actor have extended heartfelt birthday wishes to him on Twitter. The Minnal Murali star is indeed fans’ favourite!

HBD Tovino Thomas

Happy Birthday Tovino Thomas 🖤 pic.twitter.com/MvriT9lNB0 — Scarlet Speedster (@ScarletSpeeds16) January 21, 2022

Tovino Turns 33

Happy brithaday Tovino Thomas pic.twitter.com/F87wviaiah — Filmmarley (@Filmmarley_) January 21, 2022

Minnal Murali Star

Best Wishes For The Actor

Mollywood Hunk

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)