Prithviraj Sukumaran took to social media and announced his next film. The flick titled as Tyson is going to be his fourth directorial. The film is said to be released pan India in 2024 and shooting will commence after completing Empuraan: L2 in 2023. Sukumaran shared a captivating poster from the film. Tyson is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and written by Murali Gopy. Jana Gana Mana: Video Of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Courtroom Scene Goes Viral; Twitterati Lauds Film For Its Fiery Dialogues Questioning Country’s Divisive Politics and Caste Crimes – WATCH.

