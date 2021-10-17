Uma Maheshwari was popularly known to play the character Vijayalakshmi aka Viji/Vijaya in the Tamil television show Metti Oli. The show written and directed by Thirumurugan that had aired from Arpil 2002 to June 2005 was a huge hit among the audience. Uma, aged 40, reportedly suffered from health-related issues. She passed away today (October 17) morning. Her sudden demise has left everyone shocked.

Uma Maheshwari Passes Away

