Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. T. Rama Rao's daughter Kanthamaneni Uma Maheswari was today found hanging at her residence in Hyderabad, ANI reported. The police said that he was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her bedroom. He body has been shifted to a local govt hospital for postmortem by the police and a case is being registered U/s 174 CrPC (Police to enquire&report on suicide). Further probe is on.

