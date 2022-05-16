Vaashi is the upcoming courtroom drama starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The makers of the Malayalam film have released a motion poster and also shared the film’s release date. Written and directed by Vishnu G Raghav, Vaashi is all set to be released in theatres on June 17. Vaashi Second Look: Tovino Thomas And Keerthy Suresh, Dressed Up In Traditional Outfits, Are All Smiles In The Latest Poster.

Check Out The Motion Poster Of Vaashi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by വാശി (@vaashimovie)

