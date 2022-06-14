The official trailer of Vaashi starring Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh is out! Helmed by Vishnu Raghav, the courtroom drama happens to be one of the most anticipated films of the year. The story of the flick revolves around the two leads who play lawyers and lock horns to win an interesting case. The movie releases in theatres on June 17. Vaashi Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Tovino Thomas, Keerthy Suresh’s Malayalam Film.

Watch Vaashi Trailer Below:

