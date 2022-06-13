Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh have teamed up for the first time for the upcoming Malayalam film Vaashi. The film is bankrolled by the actress’ father, G Suresh Kumar, under the banner of Revathy Kalamandhir. It is one of the most anticipated movies of the lead pair as the audience would get to watch them in a different avatar. Tovino and Keerthy would be seen essaying the roles of lawyers in the movie. Vaashi: Ahead Of The Film’s Release, Tovino Thomas Shares A BTS Video Of His Legal Drama Co-Starring Keerthy Suresh.

Vaashi is helmed by Vishnu G Raghav. Tovino Thomas would be seen essaying the character of Ebin Mathew and Keerthy Suresh would be seen portraying the role of Madhavi Mohan. Ahead of the film’s theatrical release, let’s take a look at some of the key details.

Cast – Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh would be seen in the lead roles. Ramesh Kottayam, Baiju among others would be seen in key roles.

Plot – The courtroom drama revolves around the lives of two ambitious lawyers. Ebin Mathew and Madhavi Mohan are self-made lawyers who are determined to win a case where they are on opposing sides.

Watch The Teaser Of Vaashi Below:

Release Date – The Malayalam film Vaashi is all set to be released in theatres on June 17.

Reviews – The reviews for Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh’s film are not out yet. As soon as the reviews would be out, LatestLY would update you all with the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2022 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).