Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu is the period action drama starring Dhanush in the lead. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film is now all set to hit the OTT platform. Vaathi/Sir is set to be streamed on Netflix from March 17. Vaathi/Sir Review: Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon Starrer Receives Tepid Response From Critics.

Vaathi/Sir OTT Release

If Dhanush was our #Vaathi, we’d be ready to give up P.T period to attend his class!📚 🏫 Vaathi is coming to Netflix on the 17th of March! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GJbqgZ0zFY — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)