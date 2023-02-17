Vaathi, also known as Sir, has been quite an anticipated movie and it has finally hit the theatres. Many watched their faves on the big screen and some are singing praises, while some wished things in the film were a bit different. Over all Vaathi opened to a lukewarm response from critics. Check out the reviews below. Vaathi/Sir Trailer: Dhanush is a Teacher on a Mission in Venky Atluri's Bilingual Social Drama Co-Starring Samyuktha Menon.

Hindustan Times - Vaathi will resonate strongly and leave a lasting impact. The film does commercialise quite a lot of things in a way to appeal to the masses, but the point it tries to drive home, which is about making good education accessible to everyone, connects on an emotional level.

123Telugu.com - Though the film has a decent runtime, there is so much scope to chop off a few unnecessary scenes in the second half. On the whole, Dhanush’s Sir is a decent social drama that talks about the education mafia in the present times. Besides impressive emotional scenes, the movie has an underlying message for the society.

The Hindu - Vaathi is a film in which the hero finds small means to win big, but the undemanding screenplay offers only a few pay-offs even when some moments are set up well. Similarly, the screenplay needs more scenes like the one where Bala explains the futility of caste and the classroom becomes a miniature of society; more of this, and we could have gotten something akin to the 2007 American film Freedom Writers.

