Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab finally made it to the theatres today. While the fans were excited to see the film on the big screen, the screening was interrupted due to technical issues. The audience got quite angry at a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal and vandalised the theatre to express their anger.

Watch The Video Here:

#WATCH | Telangana: Ruckus erupted at a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal as audience vandalised theatre after the screening of a movie of actor & Jan Sena chief Pawan Kalyan was stopped due to technical glitch pic.twitter.com/nMx53CrMA7 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

