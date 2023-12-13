Newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are soaking up the winter wonderland on their honeymoon in Lapland, Finland, and they're sharing their adorable adventures with their fans. In a recent Instagram post, the couple shared a cute picture of themselves enjoying a romantic ski session amidst the snowy landscape. The photo captures them laughing and embracing the chilly weather, their faces beaming with joy. Tej aptly captioned the post, "There is no such thing as too much snow," followed by the hashtags #ski and #levi. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan and Others Can’t Contain Their Happiness As They Pose With VarunLav (View Pic).

Pic of Varun and Lavanya From Their Honeymoon:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

