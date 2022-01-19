During an interview in 2017, Varun Tej Konidela had shared that how he feels uncomfortable when fans call him the Mega Prince. The Tollywood actor reasoned it saying he thinks there’s a still a lot more things he has to do and hence he doesn’t deserve this special title. However, his fans have lauded the work he has done over the years and still continue to call him the Mega Prince. Fans of Varun have extended him heartfelt birthday wishes on Twitter by using this special title.

The Mega Prince

Happiest Birthday to Mega Prince Varun Tej Anna pic.twitter.com/dA9rPVTNbw — #Acharya 𝚁𝚊𝚍𝚑𝚎𝚂𝚑𝚢𝚊𝚖 ₮ⱤɆ₦ĐⱫ (@Santhos43007209) January 19, 2022

Tollywood Hunk

#HBDVarunTej

Happy Birthday Mega Prince @IAmVarunTej Babu 😎❤Wishing you a success health and happiness always Wishing you the best for #Ghani🥊, #F3😀& future Projects#HBDVarunTej pic.twitter.com/lWVfEXLUV0 — Sai Kiran Madishetti (@sai_madishetti) January 19, 2022

A Versatile Actor

