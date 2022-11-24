The makers of Veera Simha Reddy are all set to release the first single from the film. The song titled “Jai Balayya” from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s action-entertainer, which is said to be a mass anthem, will be released on November 25 at 10.29am. The makers have dropped a brand new poster of the actor to share the update. Veera Simha Reddy: First Single From Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film To Be Out Soon, Confirms Thaman S.

Veera Simha Reddy First Single Jai Balayya

A MASS ANTHEM for the GOD OF MASSES 🔥#VeeraSimhaReddy first single #JaiBalayya on November 25th at 10.29 AM ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/mvLinaQ9uG — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 23, 2022

