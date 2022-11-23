Veera Simha Reddy is the upcoming action film helmed by Gopichand Malineni. Starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, here’s an update on the upcoming Telugu film’s first single. Thaman S shared a tweet and confirmed saying ‘#VeeraSimhaaReddy FIRST SINGLE SOON’. The release date of the first track from the film is yet to be shared. Veera Simha Reddy Motion Poster: Title of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Next with Gopichandh Malineni Announced, Film to Release on Sankranti 2023 (Watch Video).

Veera Simha Reddy First Single

#VeeraSimhaaReddy FIRST SINGLE SOON 🔥 — thaman S (@MusicThaman) November 22, 2022

