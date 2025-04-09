Veteran Tamil film producer M Ramanathan, who ran the production banner Raj Films International, has died at the age of 72. He had been battling health issues and was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where he breathed in last on Monday, April 7. Before venturing into production, Ramanathan worked for many years as the manager of the Baahubali actor Sathyaraj. He later went on to bankroll several successful Kollywood films, including Udan Pirappu (1993), Villadhi Villain (1995), Nadigan (1990) and Vaathiyaar Veetu Pillai (1989), among others. Producer Salim Akhtar, Who Launched Rani Mukerji and Tamannaah Bhatia in Bollywood, Dies at 82.

Veteran Tamil Producer M Ramanathan No More

#rajfilms M. RAMANATHAN, PRODUCER OF ICONIC SATHYARAJ FILMS, PASSES AWAY IN CHENNAI.#RIPRamanathan pic.twitter.com/SGLkVFOlNp — producers council pr news (@TFPCprnews) April 8, 2025

