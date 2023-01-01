Vijay Deverakonda’s picture has taken internet by storm. The Liger actor shared a shirtless pic, posing in a pool with a bottle of champagne and wished everyone on New Year. The pic has set internet on fire. He mentioned in his post, “We need to celebrate everything :) cuz that is life.” Vijay Deverakonda Goes Nude And Flaunts His Ripped Body For Liger.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Shirtless Photo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

