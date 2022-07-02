Vijay Deverakonda’s nude look has taken the internet by storm. His ripped avatar for Liger, in which he’ll be seen as a boxer, has been lauded by internet. Sara Ali Khan too shared Vijay’s picture and labelled his look as ‘Smokin’ Hot’. She mentioned in her caption, “Roses are red, violets are blue…here’s @thedeverakonda lookin’ smoking for you (and me too)!” Liger Actor Vijay Deverakonda’s Naked Avatar Sets Internet On Fire! Netizens Call It ‘Sexiest Poster Ever’.

Sara Ali Khan’s Post For Vijay Deverakonda

View this post on Instagram

