South star Vijay Sethupathi will soon be seen hosting a cooking show. And no guesses there, the actor is roped in to host MasterChef Tamil's latest season. A little promo from the show is out which sees Vijay making a wow entry from a helicopter. Don't miss it.

Watch Video:

