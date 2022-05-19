Ranveer Singh took to Twitter to share his reaction to Vikram's trailer. Lauding Lokesh Kanagaraj and Kamal Haasan, the actor said that the trailer is 'fire'. The film also stars Fahad Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Vikram Trailer: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil’s Film Is High on Action With Fiery Fight Scenes.

Check Out The Tweet Below:

Cheers to my talented friend Lokesh @Dir_Lokesh and the Legend of Indian Cinema @ikamalhaasan ! This trailer is fire🔥 https://t.co/w1ScXKUrrc — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) May 19, 2022

