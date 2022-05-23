Fans of Karthi are going to be in for a treat on May 25. The first single “Kanja Poovu Kannala” from his upcoming film Viruman will be released on the occasion of his birthday. The makers have shared a cute poster featuring Karthi and his co-star Aditi Shankar. Viruman: Karthi’s Upcoming Tamil Film To Arrive In Theatres On August 31.

Viruman First Single Kanja Poovu Kannala Poster

